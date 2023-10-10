Hello User
National Standard India Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

National Standard India stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 4721.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4719.95 per share. Investors should monitor National Standard India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

National Standard India

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India stock opened at 4789.95 and closed at 4721.1. The stock had a high of 4789.95 and a low of 4700. The market capitalization of the company is 9439.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 8700 and the 52-week low is 3711.05. The BSE volume for the day was 39 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST National Standard India share price Live :National Standard India closed at ₹4721.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the National Standard India BSE, the volume of shares for National Standard India was 39. The closing price for the shares was 4721.1.

