National Standard India Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India stock opened at ₹4789.95 and closed at ₹4721.1. The stock had a high of ₹4789.95 and a low of ₹4700. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9439.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹8700 and the 52-week low is ₹3711.05. The BSE volume for the day was 39 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST
National Standard India share price Live :National Standard India closed at ₹4721.1 on last trading day
