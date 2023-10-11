Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

National Standard India share price Today Live Updates : India's Stock Market Sees Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

National Standard India stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 4719.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4751.05 per share. Investors should monitor National Standard India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

National Standard India

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India stock opened at 4718 and closed at 4719.9. The stock had a high of 5089 and a low of 4702. The market capitalization of National Standard India is 9502.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8700 and the 52-week low is 3711.05. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST National Standard India share price Today :National Standard India trading at ₹4751.05, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹4719.9

The current stock price of National Standard India is 4751.05, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 31.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and the net change is an increase of 31.15.

11 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST National Standard India share price Live :National Standard India closed at ₹4719.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for National Standard India on the BSE, the volume was 161 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4719.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.