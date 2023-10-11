National Standard India share price Today Live Updates : India's Stock Market Sees Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India stock opened at ₹4718 and closed at ₹4719.9. The stock had a high of ₹5089 and a low of ₹4702. The market capitalization of National Standard India is ₹9502.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8700 and the 52-week low is ₹3711.05. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
