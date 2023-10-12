National Standard India Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India's stock opened at ₹4755.05 and closed at ₹4750.75. The stock had a high of ₹4843.85 and a low of ₹4755. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9580.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8700, while the 52-week low is ₹3711.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

