National Standard India Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

National Standard India stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 4750.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4790.05 per share. Investors should monitor National Standard India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

National Standard India

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India's stock opened at 4755.05 and closed at 4750.75. The stock had a high of 4843.85 and a low of 4755. The market capitalization of the company is 9580.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8700, while the 52-week low is 3711.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST National Standard India share price Live :National Standard India closed at ₹4750.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for National Standard India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 77. The closing price for the shares was 4750.75.

