National Standard India share price Today Live Updates : India's Stock Market Booms with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India stock opened at ₹4790.1 and closed at ₹4790.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5000.05, while the lowest price was ₹4720. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9443.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8700 and ₹3711.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 185 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of National Standard India is ₹4732. There has been a very small percent change of 0.02, indicating minimal movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.
