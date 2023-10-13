Hello User
National Standard India share price Today Live Updates : India's Stock Market Booms with Positive Trading

2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
National Standard India stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 4731.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4732 per share. Investors should monitor National Standard India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the National Standard India stock opened at 4790.1 and closed at 4790.6. The highest price reached during the day was 5000.05, while the lowest price was 4720. The market capitalization of the company is 9443.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8700 and 3711.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST National Standard India share price Today :National Standard India trading at ₹4732, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹4731.25

The current stock price of National Standard India is 4732. There has been a very small percent change of 0.02, indicating minimal movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST National Standard India share price Live :National Standard India closed at ₹4790.6 on last trading day

On the last day of National Standard India trading on the BSE, there were a total of 185 shares traded. The closing price for these shares was 4790.6.

