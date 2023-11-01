Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 409.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.75 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day of trading, Nava opened at 416.55 and closed at 409.05. The stock had a high of 423.05 and a low of 412. The market capitalization of Nava is currently at 5989.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 28,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹412.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹409.05

The current stock price of Nava is 412.75, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 3.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.9% and has gained 3.7 points.

01 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹409.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28200. The closing price for the day was 409.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.