Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 412.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.7 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's open price was 418.1 and the close price was 412.3. The stock reached a high of 418.1 and a low of 404.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Nava is currently at 5886.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 6737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹405.7, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹412.3

The current data for Nava stock shows that its price is 405.7, with a percent change of -1.6 and a net change of -6.6. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 1.6% and has decreased by 6.6 points.

02 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹412.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6737. The closing price of the shares was 412.3.

