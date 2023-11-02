Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets in Trading

On the last day, Nava's open price was ₹418.1 and the close price was ₹412.3. The stock reached a high of ₹418.1 and a low of ₹404.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Nava is currently at ₹5886.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 6737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.