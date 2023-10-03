Hello User
Nava Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 2.98 %. The stock closed at 440.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.95 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nava was 448.95, and the close price was 440.8. The stock reached a high of 456.2 and a low of 441.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Nava is 6,586.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 16,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹440.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 16,905. The closing price of the shares was 440.8.

