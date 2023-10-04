Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Plummets in Latest Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 451.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.5 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's open price was 451.6 and the close price was 451.85. The stock had a high of 451.6 and a low of 438. The market capitalization of Nava was 6377.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 473.45 and the 52-week low was 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 9286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹439.5, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹451.85

The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is 439.5. There has been a percent change of -2.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.35, suggesting a decrease of 12.35 in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹451.85 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE trading, a total of 9286 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 451.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.