Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Plummets in Latest Trading Session

On the last day, Nava's open price was ₹451.6 and the close price was ₹451.85. The stock had a high of ₹451.6 and a low of ₹438. The market capitalization of Nava was ₹6377.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹473.45 and the 52-week low was ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 9286 shares.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹439.5. There has been a percent change of -2.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹12.35 in the stock price.
On the last day of Nava BSE trading, a total of 9286 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹451.85.
