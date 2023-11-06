Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava sees positive trading day

On the last day, the stock of Nava opened at ₹411.6 and closed at ₹403.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹417.2, while the lowest price was ₹405.95. The market capitalization of Nava is currently at ₹5981.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. A total of 6677 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.