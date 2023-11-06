Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 403.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.25 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, the stock of Nava opened at 411.6 and closed at 403.5. The highest price reached during the day was 417.2, while the lowest price was 405.95. The market capitalization of Nava is currently at 5981.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, and the 52-week low is 162.55. A total of 6677 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.51%
3 Months16.52%
6 Months77.53%
YTD67.73%
1 Year104.8%
06 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹412.25, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹403.5

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 412.25, with a percent change of 2.17 and a net change of 8.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value by 2.17%. The net change of 8.75 suggests that the stock has gained 8.75 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Nava stock.

06 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹403.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,677 and the closing price was 403.5.

