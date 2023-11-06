Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava sees positive trading day

On the last day, the stock of Nava opened at ₹411.6 and closed at ₹403.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹417.2, while the lowest price was ₹405.95. The market capitalization of Nava is currently at ₹5981.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. A total of 6677 shares were traded on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.51%
|3 Months
|16.52%
|6 Months
|77.53%
|YTD
|67.73%
|1 Year
|104.8%
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹412.25, with a percent change of 2.17 and a net change of 8.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value by 2.17%. The net change of 8.75 suggests that the stock has gained 8.75 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Nava stock.
On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,677 and the closing price was ₹403.5.
