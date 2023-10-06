Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava stocks plummet, trading in the red

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 434.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.55 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day of trading, Nava's stock opened at 437.55 and closed at 434.55. The high for the day was 440.35, while the low was 425.15. The market capitalization of the company is 6,174.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for the day was 15,885 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹425.55, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹434.55

As of the current data, Nava stock is priced at 425.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.07%, resulting in a net change of -9. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹434.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares was 15,885. The closing price of these shares was 434.55.

