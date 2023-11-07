Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Nava opened at ₹412.3 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹413.5 while the low was ₹408. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹5940.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹473.45 and ₹162.55 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,891.
Today, the low price of Nava stock was ₹405, while the high price reached ₹411.55.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹409.4. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.6 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|10.84%
|6 Months
|77.63%
|YTD
|66.86%
|1 Year
|114.84%
On the last day of Nava BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 10,891. The closing price for the shares was ₹412.
