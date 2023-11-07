Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Nava stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 412 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.4 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Nava opened at 412.3 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 413.5 while the low was 408. The market capitalization of Nava is 5940.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 473.45 and 162.55 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,891.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Nava stock was 405, while the high price reached 411.55.

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Nava Live Updates

The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is 409.4. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months10.84%
6 Months77.63%
YTD66.86%
1 Year114.84%
The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is 409.4. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.6, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 2.6 units. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of Nava stock.

07 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹412 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 10,891. The closing price for the shares was 412.

