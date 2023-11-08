Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava sees a surge in positive trading

The last day of trading for Nava saw the stock open at ₹405 and close at ₹409.45. The high for the day was ₹413.7, while the low was ₹405. The stock has a market capitalization of ₹5995.56 crore. The 52-week high for Nava is ₹473.45, while the 52-week low is ₹162.55. On the BSE, a total of 8199 shares of Nava were traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|59.7
|0.61
|1.03
|68.75
|32.05
|8252.15
|Reliance Power
|20.62
|-0.08
|-0.39
|22.05
|9.05
|7701.99
|Nava
|418.1
|5.55
|1.35
|473.45
|162.55
|6066.66
|PTC India
|147.2
|2.35
|1.62
|158.7
|72.0
|4357.24
|Rattan India Power
|7.88
|0.26
|3.41
|8.05
|2.82
|4231.64
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|10.82%
|6 Months
|83.09%
|YTD
|67.77%
|1 Year
|121.71%
