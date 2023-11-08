Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava sees a surge in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 412.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.2 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

The last day of trading for Nava saw the stock open at 405 and close at 409.45. The high for the day was 413.7, while the low was 405. The stock has a market capitalization of 5995.56 crore. The 52-week high for Nava is 473.45, while the 52-week low is 162.55. On the BSE, a total of 8199 shares of Nava were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rattanindia Enterprises59.70.611.0368.7532.058252.15
Reliance Power20.62-0.08-0.3922.059.057701.99
Nava418.15.551.35473.45162.556066.66
PTC India147.22.351.62158.772.04357.24
Rattan India Power7.880.263.418.052.824231.64
08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹421.2, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹412.55

The current data of Nava stock shows that the price is 421.2, with a percent change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.1%. The net change is 8.65, which means the stock has increased by 8.65 in value. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen a positive change in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Nava stock's low price was 416 and the high price reached 425.

08 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Nava Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹416.95, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹412.55

Nava stock has a current price of 416.95. There has been a 1.07% percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 4.4.

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months10.82%
6 Months83.09%
YTD67.77%
1 Year121.71%
08 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹413.2, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹409.45

The current price of Nava stock is 413.2, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 3.75.

08 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹409.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nava BSE had a volume of 8199 shares and closed at a price of 409.45.

