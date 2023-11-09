Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 412.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.65 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, the open price of Nava was 417.25, with a close price of 412.55. The stock reached a high of 425.6 and a low of 414.25. The market capitalization of Nava is 6060.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 473.45 and 162.55 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26,315.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹417.65, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹412.55

The current stock price of Nava is 417.65, with a percent change of 1.24. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.24% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.1, implying that the stock has gained 5.1 points from its previous closing price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹412.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nava BSE recorded a volume of 26,315 shares with a closing price of 412.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.