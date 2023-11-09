Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

On the last day, the open price of Nava was ₹417.25, with a close price of ₹412.55. The stock reached a high of ₹425.6 and a low of ₹414.25. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6060.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹473.45 and ₹162.55 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26,315.
The current stock price of Nava is ₹417.65, with a percent change of 1.24. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.24% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.1, implying that the stock has gained 5.1 points from its previous closing price.
