Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stocks Plummet with Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 433.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.65 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day of trading, Nava opened at 430.25 and closed at 426.4. The stock reached a high of 437.05 and a low of 426.6. The market capitalization of Nava is 6275.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. A total of 10,318 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nava stock is 419.1, while the high price is 429.05.

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹427.65, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹433.4

Nava stock is currently priced at 427.65, with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -5.75. The negative percent and net change indicate a decrease in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Nava Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹432.5, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹426.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 432.5 with a percent change of 1.43 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive change of 1.43 percent and a net increase of 6.1.

09 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹426.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE trading, the volume was 10,318 shares and the closing price was 426.4.

