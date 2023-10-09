Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stocks Plummet with Negative Trading

On the last day of trading, Nava opened at ₹430.25 and closed at ₹426.4. The stock reached a high of ₹437.05 and a low of ₹426.6. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6275.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. A total of 10,318 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.