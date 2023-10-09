Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stocks Plummet with Negative Trading

On the last day of trading, Nava opened at ₹430.25 and closed at ₹426.4. The stock reached a high of ₹437.05 and a low of ₹426.6. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6275.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. A total of 10,318 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Nava stock is ₹419.1, while the high price is ₹429.05.
Nava stock is currently priced at ₹427.65, with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -5.75. The negative percent and net change indicate a decrease in the stock price.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹432.5 with a percent change of 1.43 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive change of 1.43 percent and a net increase of 6.1.
