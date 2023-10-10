Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nava Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 433.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.05 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at 426 and closed at 433.4. The stock had a high of 429.05 and a low of 419.1. The company has a market capitalization of 6109.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. On the BSE, 6822 shares of Nava were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹433.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares was 6,822. The closing price for these shares was 433.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.