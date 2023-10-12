Nava Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹426.7 and closed at ₹425.35. The stock had a high of ₹434.9 and a low of ₹419.05. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6287.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 16338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.