Nava Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 425.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.35 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at 426.7 and closed at 425.35. The stock had a high of 434.9 and a low of 419.05. The market capitalization of Nava is 6287.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 16338 shares.

12 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹425.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,338. The closing price for the shares was 425.35.

