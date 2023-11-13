Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Inc Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹411.65 and closed at ₹401.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹414.95, while the lowest was ₹400. The company's market capitalization is ₹5820.71 crore. The 52-week high for Nava's stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 13,592 shares.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹401.6. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.3. This indicates a small decrease in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.66%
|3 Months
|0.63%
|6 Months
|77.59%
|YTD
|63.27%
|1 Year
|113.58%
