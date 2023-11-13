Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Inc Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 401.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401.6 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at 411.65 and closed at 401.65. The highest price reached during the day was 414.95, while the lowest was 400. The company's market capitalization is 5820.71 crore. The 52-week high for Nava's stock is 473.45, and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 13,592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹401.6, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹401.9

The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock is priced at 401.6. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.3. This indicates a small decrease in the stock's value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.66%
3 Months0.63%
6 Months77.59%
YTD63.27%
1 Year113.58%
13 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹401.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,592, and the closing price of each share was 401.65.

