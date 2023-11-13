Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Inc Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹411.65 and closed at ₹401.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹414.95, while the lowest was ₹400. The company's market capitalization is ₹5820.71 crore. The 52-week high for Nava's stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 13,592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.