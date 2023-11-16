Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Trading on a High Note

Nava's open price on the last day was ₹402.65, and the close price was ₹394.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹402.65, while the lowest price was ₹395.95. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹5,761.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, while the 52-week low is ₹179.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 22,511 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.4%
|3 Months
|-2.57%
|6 Months
|67.71%
|YTD
|61.77%
|1 Year
|110.71%
The current data of Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹397.1 with a percent change of 0.6. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.35, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹2.35.
On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,511. The closing price for the shares was ₹394.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!