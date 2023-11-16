Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 394.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.1 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

Nava's open price on the last day was 402.65, and the close price was 394.75. The highest price reached during the day was 402.65, while the lowest price was 395.95. The market capitalization of Nava is 5,761.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, while the 52-week low is 179.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 22,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.4%
3 Months-2.57%
6 Months67.71%
YTD61.77%
1 Year110.71%
16 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹397.1, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹394.75

The current data of Nava stock shows that the stock price is 397.1 with a percent change of 0.6. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.35, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.35.

16 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹394.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,511. The closing price for the shares was 394.75.

