Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Trading on a High Note

Nava's open price on the last day was ₹402.65, and the close price was ₹394.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹402.65, while the lowest price was ₹395.95. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹5,761.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, while the 52-week low is ₹179.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 22,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.