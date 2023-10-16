Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at ₹455.4, up 5.5% from yesterday's ₹431.65

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nava was ₹435.55 and the close price was ₹439.75. The stock reached a high of ₹442.75 and a low of ₹430.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6287.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 12609 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava closed today at ₹455.4, up 5.5% from yesterday's ₹431.65 Today, the stock price of Nava increased by 5.5% or ₹23.75, closing at ₹455.4. Yesterday's closing price was ₹431.65.

Nava share price live: Today's Price range Nava stock's current day's low price is ₹437.35 and the high price is ₹469.55.

Nava Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹454.7, up 5.34% from yesterday's ₹431.65 The current data of Nava stock shows that it has a price of ₹454.7 with a percent change of 5.34. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 23.05, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a significant price increase.

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹453.45, up 5.05% from yesterday's ₹431.65 The current price of Nava stock is ₹453.45, which represents a 5.05% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 21.8.

The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹455.35 with a percent change of 5.49. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.49% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 23.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 23.7 points.

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹455.5, up 5.53% from yesterday's ₹431.65 The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹455.5. There has been a percent change of 5.53, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 23.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹460, up 6.57% from yesterday's ₹431.65 The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹460, which represents a 6.57% increase. The net change is 28.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹463, up 7.26% from yesterday's ₹431.65 The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹463. There has been a 7.26% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of ₹31.35.

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹469.55, up 8.78% from yesterday's ₹431.65 The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹469.55. There has been a 8.78 percent change in the stock price, indicating an increase. The net change in the stock price is 37.9, suggesting a significant rise.

The current data of Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹464.7. There has been a percent change of 7.66, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 33.05, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.

Nava share price live: Today's Price range Today, Nava stock had a low price of ₹437.35 and a high price of ₹465.85.

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹455.6, up 5.55% from yesterday's ₹431.65 The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹455.6 with a percent change of 5.55 and a net change of 23.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5.55% and has gained 23.95 points.

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹433.35, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹439.75 The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹433.35. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.4.

Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹439.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares reached 12,609. The closing price for each share was ₹439.75.