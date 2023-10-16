comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at 455.4, up 5.5% from yesterday's 431.65
BackBack

Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at ₹455.4, up 5.5% from yesterday's ₹431.65

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 5.5 %. The stock closed at 431.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.4 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NavaPremium
Nava

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nava was 435.55 and the close price was 439.75. The stock reached a high of 442.75 and a low of 430.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Nava is 6287.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 12609 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:35:56 PM IST

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava closed today at ₹455.4, up 5.5% from yesterday's ₹431.65

Today, the stock price of Nava increased by 5.5% or 23.75, closing at 455.4. Yesterday's closing price was 431.65.

16 Oct 2023, 05:36:52 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Nava stock's current day's low price is 437.35 and the high price is 469.55.

16 Oct 2023, 03:19:14 PM IST

Nava Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.

16 Oct 2023, 03:10:51 PM IST

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹454.7, up 5.34% from yesterday's ₹431.65

The current data of Nava stock shows that it has a price of 454.7 with a percent change of 5.34. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 23.05, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a significant price increase.

16 Oct 2023, 02:37:25 PM IST

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹453.45, up 5.05% from yesterday's ₹431.65

The current price of Nava stock is 453.45, which represents a 5.05% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 21.8.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23:16 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Nava stock is 437.35 and the high price is 469.55.

16 Oct 2023, 01:45:01 PM IST

Nava share price Live :Nava trading at ₹455.35, up 5.49% from yesterday's ₹431.65

The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is 455.35 with a percent change of 5.49. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.49% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 23.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 23.7 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:16:30 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nava stock is 437.35, while the high price is 469.55.

16 Oct 2023, 01:06:44 PM IST

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹455.5, up 5.53% from yesterday's ₹431.65

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 455.5. There has been a percent change of 5.53, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 23.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:58:41 PM IST

Nava Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:24:00 PM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹460, up 6.57% from yesterday's ₹431.65

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 460, which represents a 6.57% increase. The net change is 28.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:14:02 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Nava stock is 437.35 and the high price is 469.55.

16 Oct 2023, 11:47:22 AM IST

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹463, up 7.26% from yesterday's ₹431.65

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 463. There has been a 7.26% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 31.35.

16 Oct 2023, 11:10:42 AM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nava stock is 437.35, while the high price is 469.55.

16 Oct 2023, 11:00:53 AM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹469.55, up 8.78% from yesterday's ₹431.65

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 469.55. There has been a 8.78 percent change in the stock price, indicating an increase. The net change in the stock price is 37.9, suggesting a significant rise.

16 Oct 2023, 10:27:59 AM IST

Nava share price Live :Nava trading at ₹464.7, up 7.66% from yesterday's ₹431.65

The current data of Nava stock shows that the stock price is 464.7. There has been a percent change of 7.66, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 33.05, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 10:10:10 AM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Nava stock had a low price of 437.35 and a high price of 465.85.

16 Oct 2023, 10:00:49 AM IST

Nava Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:44:39 AM IST

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹455.6, up 5.55% from yesterday's ₹431.65

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 455.6 with a percent change of 5.55 and a net change of 23.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5.55% and has gained 23.95 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:07:47 AM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹433.35, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹439.75

The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock is priced at 433.35. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.4.

16 Oct 2023, 08:04:03 AM IST

Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹439.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares reached 12,609. The closing price for each share was 439.75.

