Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at 455.4, up 5.5% from yesterday's 431.65

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nava was ₹435.55 and the close price was ₹439.75. The stock reached a high of ₹442.75 and a low of ₹430.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6287.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 12609 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the stock price of Nava increased by 5.5% or ₹23.75, closing at ₹455.4. Yesterday's closing price was ₹431.65.
Nava stock's current day's low price is ₹437.35 and the high price is ₹469.55.
The 52-week low price for Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.
The current data of Nava stock shows that it has a price of ₹454.7 with a percent change of 5.34. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 23.05, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a significant price increase.
The current price of Nava stock is ₹453.45, which represents a 5.05% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 21.8.
The current day's low price of Nava stock is ₹437.35 and the high price is ₹469.55.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹455.35 with a percent change of 5.49. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.49% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 23.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 23.7 points.
Click here for Nava News
The current day's low price for Nava stock is ₹437.35, while the high price is ₹469.55.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹455.5. There has been a percent change of 5.53, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 23.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹460, which represents a 6.57% increase. The net change is 28.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
The current day's low price of Nava stock is ₹437.35 and the high price is ₹469.55.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹463. There has been a 7.26% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of ₹31.35.
The current day's low price for Nava stock is ₹437.35, while the high price is ₹469.55.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹469.55. There has been a 8.78 percent change in the stock price, indicating an increase. The net change in the stock price is 37.9, suggesting a significant rise.
The current data of Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹464.7. There has been a percent change of 7.66, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 33.05, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.
Click here for Nava Profit Loss
Today, Nava stock had a low price of ₹437.35 and a high price of ₹465.85.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹455.6 with a percent change of 5.55 and a net change of 23.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5.55% and has gained 23.95 points.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹433.35. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.4.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares reached 12,609. The closing price for each share was ₹439.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!