Nava Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -2.59 %. The stock closed at 397.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.8 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day of trading, Nava's open price was 403.5, with a high of 403.5 and a low of 385.4. The stock closed at 397.1 with a market cap of 5612.49 cr. The 52-week high for Nava was 473.45 and the 52-week low was 179.6. The BSE volume for Nava on that day was 38540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹397.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nava BSE had a volume of 38540 shares with a closing price of 397.1.

