Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

On the last day, Nava opened at ₹439.95 and closed at ₹431.65. The stock had a high of ₹469.55 and a low of ₹437.35. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6,607.88 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 62,756 shares.
Nava share price Today :Nava closed today at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4
Today, the closing price of Nava stock was ₹445.7, representing a decrease of 2.13% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -9.7. Yesterday's closing price was ₹455.4.
Nava share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Power
|18.55
|0.2
|1.09
|22.05
|9.05
|6928.81
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|9.55
|0.09
|0.95
|10.85
|5.17
|6545.05
|Nava
|445.7
|-9.7
|-2.13
|473.45
|162.55
|6467.14
|PTC India
|136.65
|1.2
|0.89
|158.7
|67.75
|4044.95
|Rattan India Power
|6.97
|0.19
|2.8
|7.5
|2.82
|3742.96
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
Nava stock reached a low of ₹445.05 and a high of ₹464.65 today.
Nava Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹446.95, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹455.4
The current data shows that the stock price of Nava is ₹446.95, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.86% and has dropped by 8.45 rupees.
Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹448.65, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹455.4
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹448.65. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Nava stock is ₹447.15, while the high price is ₹464.65.
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹449.7, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹455.4
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹449.7 with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -5.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.25% and has decreased by 5.7 in terms of points.
Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|430.00
|10 Days
|433.57
|20 Days
|432.31
|50 Days
|411.26
|100 Days
|358.82
|300 Days
|297.61
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Nava stock is ₹448 and the high price is ₹464.65.
Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹450.3, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹455.4
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹450.3. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, indicating a decrease of ₹5.1 in the stock price.
Nava Live Updates
Nava share price Live :Nava trading at ₹451.5, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹455.4
The current data of Nava stock shows that the price is ₹451.5. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, reflecting a decrease of ₹3.9 in the stock price.
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Nava stock was ₹450.75, while the high price reached ₹464.65.
Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹454.35, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹455.4
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is at ₹454.35. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.05. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Nava stock had a low price of ₹451.65 and a high price of ₹464.65.
Nava share price Live :Nava trading at ₹453.15, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹455.4
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹453.15. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.25.
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Nava stock reached a low price of ₹453.15 and a high price of ₹464.65.
Nava Live Updates
Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹458, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹455.4
The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹458. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹2.6.
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹457, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹455.4
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹457. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.6, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.
Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹431.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume for Nava BSE shares was 62,756 and the closing price was ₹431.65.
