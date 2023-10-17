Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at 445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's 455.4

12 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 455.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.7 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava opened at 439.95 and closed at 431.65. The stock had a high of 469.55 and a low of 437.35. The market capitalization of Nava is 6,607.88 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 62,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST Nava share price Today :Nava closed today at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

Today, the closing price of Nava stock was 445.7, representing a decrease of 2.13% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -9.7. Yesterday's closing price was 455.4.

17 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power18.550.21.0922.059.056928.81
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.550.090.9510.855.176545.05
Nava445.7-9.7-2.13473.45162.556467.14
PTC India136.651.20.89158.767.754044.95
Rattan India Power6.970.192.87.52.823742.96
17 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Nava stock reached a low of 445.05 and a high of 464.65 today.

17 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Nava Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.

17 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹446.95, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Nava is 446.95, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.86% and has dropped by 8.45 rupees.

17 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power18.390.040.2222.059.056869.04
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.480.020.2110.855.176497.08
Nava449.05-6.35-1.39473.45162.556515.74
PTC India136.20.750.55158.767.754031.63
Rattan India Power6.970.192.87.52.823742.96
17 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹448.65, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 448.65. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nava stock is 447.15, while the high price is 464.65.

17 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹449.7, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 449.7 with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -5.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.25% and has decreased by 5.7 in terms of points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days430.00
10 Days433.57
20 Days432.31
50 Days411.26
100 Days358.82
300 Days297.61
17 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nava stock is 448 and the high price is 464.65.

17 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹450.3, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 450.3. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, indicating a decrease of 5.1 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Nava Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power18.630.281.5322.059.056958.69
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.570.111.1610.855.176558.76
Nava451.5-3.9-0.86473.45162.556551.29
PTC India137.21.751.29158.767.754061.23
Rattan India Power6.980.22.957.52.823748.33
17 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Nava share price Live :Nava trading at ₹451.5, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data of Nava stock shows that the price is 451.5. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, reflecting a decrease of 3.9 in the stock price.

Click here for Nava Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Nava stock was 450.75, while the high price reached 464.65.

17 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹454.35, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is at 454.35. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.05. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Nava stock had a low price of 451.65 and a high price of 464.65.

17 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava trading at ₹453.15, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 453.15. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, which means the stock has decreased by 2.25.

Click here for Nava Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Nava stock reached a low price of 453.15 and a high price of 464.65.

17 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Nava Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹458, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is 458. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.6.

17 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹457, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 457. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.6, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹431.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for Nava BSE shares was 62,756 and the closing price was 431.65.

