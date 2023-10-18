Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at ₹444.35, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹446.8

On the last day, the Nava stock opened at ₹461.95 and closed at ₹455.4. The highest price for the day was ₹464.65, while the lowest price was ₹445.05. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6467.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for the day was 26,263 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nava share price Today :Nava closed today at ₹444.35, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹446.8 Today, the closing price of Nava stock was ₹444.35, showing a decrease of 0.55% or a net change of -2.45. This is a slight decline compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹446.8.

Nava share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rattanindia Enterprises 55.44 -0.91 -1.61 68.75 32.05 7663.3 Reliance Power 18.19 -0.36 -1.94 22.05 9.05 6794.34 Nava 444.35 -2.45 -0.55 473.45 162.55 6447.55 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.57 0.02 0.21 10.85 5.17 6558.76 PTC India 139.15 2.5 1.83 158.7 67.75 4118.96

Nava share price live: Today's Price range Today's low price for Nava stock is ₹438.25, while the high price is ₹451.6.

Nava Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹443.8, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹446.8 Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹443.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.67 percent, resulting in a net change of -3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline.

Nava share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rattanindia Enterprises 56.35 0.76 1.37 68.75 32.05 7789.09 Reliance Power 18.55 0.2 1.09 22.05 9.05 6928.81 Nava 445.7 -9.7 -2.13 473.45 162.55 6467.14 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.55 0.09 0.95 10.85 5.17 6545.05 PTC India 136.65 1.2 0.89 158.7 67.75 4044.95

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4 The current data for Nava stock shows that its price is ₹445.7 with a percent change of -2.13. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, indicating a decrease of ₹9.7 in the stock price.

Nava share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Nava stock today was ₹445.05, while the high price reached ₹464.65.

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4 The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹445.7. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, which means the stock has decreased by ₹9.7.

Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 436.68 10 Days 433.93 20 Days 434.81 50 Days 412.89 100 Days 360.85 300 Days 298.76

Nava share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Nava stock today was ₹445.05, and the high price was ₹464.65.

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4 The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹445.7 with a percent change of -2.13. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -9.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.7 points. Overall, the data suggests that Nava stock has experienced a decrease in value in the current period.

Nava Live Updates NAVA More Information

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4 The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹445.7, with a percent change of -2.13 and a net change of -9.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.13% and has decreased by ₹9.7.

Nava share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rattanindia Enterprises 56.35 0.76 1.37 68.75 32.05 7789.09 Reliance Power 18.55 0.2 1.09 22.05 9.05 6928.81 Nava 445.7 -9.7 -2.13 473.45 162.55 6467.14 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.55 0.09 0.95 10.85 5.17 6545.05 PTC India 136.65 1.2 0.89 158.7 67.75 4044.95

Nava share price live: Today's Price range Nava stock's low price for the day was ₹445.05, while the high price reached ₹464.65.

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹445.7, which represents a decrease of -2.13% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -9.7.

Nava share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rattanindia Enterprises 56.35 0.76 1.37 68.75 32.05 7789.09 Reliance Power 18.55 0.2 1.09 22.05 9.05 6928.81 Nava 445.7 -9.7 -2.13 473.45 162.55 6467.14 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.55 0.09 0.95 10.85 5.17 6545.05 PTC India 136.65 1.2 0.89 158.7 67.75 4044.95

Nava share price live: Today's Price range The low price for Nava stock today was ₹445.05, while the high price reached ₹464.65.

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4 Nava stock is currently valued at ₹445.7, which represents a decrease of 2.13% in comparison to the previous day's closing price. This decline corresponds to a net change of -9.7 in the stock's value.

Nava share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rattanindia Enterprises 56.35 0.76 1.37 68.75 32.05 7789.09 Reliance Power 18.55 0.2 1.09 22.05 9.05 6928.81 Nava 445.7 -9.7 -2.13 473.45 162.55 6467.14 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.55 0.09 0.95 10.85 5.17 6545.05 PTC India 136.65 1.2 0.89 158.7 67.75 4044.95

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4 As of the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹445.7. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.7, indicating a decrease of ₹9.7 in the stock price.

Nava share price live: Today's Price range Today, Nava stock reached a low price of ₹445.05 and a high price of ₹464.65.

Nava Live Updates NAVA More Information

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹445.7. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, indicating a decrease of ₹9.7 in the stock price.

Nava share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.13% 3 Months 35.97% 6 Months 92.17% YTD 81.96% 1 Year 141.7%

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4 The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹445.7 with a percent change of -2.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.13% from its previous value. The net change is -9.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹9.7 in value.

Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹455.4 on last trading day On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,263. The closing price for the day was ₹455.4.