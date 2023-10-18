comScore
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at ₹444.35, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹446.8

12 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST

12 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 446.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.35 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, the Nava stock opened at 461.95 and closed at 455.4. The highest price for the day was 464.65, while the lowest price was 445.05. The market capitalization of Nava is 6467.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for the day was 26,263 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 06:35:22 PM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava closed today at ₹444.35, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹446.8

Today, the closing price of Nava stock was 444.35, showing a decrease of 0.55% or a net change of -2.45. This is a slight decline compared to yesterday's closing price of 446.8.

18 Oct 2023, 06:16:07 PM IST

Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rattanindia Enterprises55.44-0.91-1.6168.7532.057663.3
Reliance Power18.19-0.36-1.9422.059.056794.34
Nava444.35-2.45-0.55473.45162.556447.55
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.570.020.2110.855.176558.76
PTC India139.152.51.83158.767.754118.96
18 Oct 2023, 05:38:12 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Nava stock is 438.25, while the high price is 451.6.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21:05 PM IST

Nava Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.

18 Oct 2023, 03:16:36 PM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹443.8, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹446.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is 443.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.67 percent, resulting in a net change of -3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline.

18 Oct 2023, 02:34:55 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:22:32 PM IST

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that its price is 445.7 with a percent change of -2.13. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, indicating a decrease of 9.7 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:20:00 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nava stock today was 445.05, while the high price reached 464.65.

18 Oct 2023, 01:42:33 PM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is 445.7. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, which means the stock has decreased by 9.7.

18 Oct 2023, 01:41:08 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:26:37 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nava stock today was 445.05, and the high price was 464.65.

18 Oct 2023, 01:01:39 PM IST

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 445.7 with a percent change of -2.13. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -9.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.7 points. Overall, the data suggests that Nava stock has experienced a decrease in value in the current period.

18 Oct 2023, 12:53:18 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:31:29 PM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 445.7, with a percent change of -2.13 and a net change of -9.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.13% and has decreased by 9.7.

18 Oct 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:19:31 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Nava stock's low price for the day was 445.05, while the high price reached 464.65.

18 Oct 2023, 11:44:55 AM IST

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is 445.7, which represents a decrease of -2.13% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -9.7.

18 Oct 2023, 11:44:11 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:26:21 AM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Nava stock today was 445.05, while the high price reached 464.65.

18 Oct 2023, 11:01:49 AM IST

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

Nava stock is currently valued at 445.7, which represents a decrease of 2.13% in comparison to the previous day's closing price. This decline corresponds to a net change of -9.7 in the stock's value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:43:20 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:22:36 AM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Nava is 445.7. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.7, indicating a decrease of 9.7 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:19:50 AM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Nava stock reached a low price of 445.05 and a high price of 464.65.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57:34 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:40:07 AM IST

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is 445.7. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, indicating a decrease of 9.7 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:39:19 AM IST

Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.13%
3 Months35.97%
6 Months92.17%
YTD81.96%
1 Year141.7%
18 Oct 2023, 09:15:39 AM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹445.7, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹455.4

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 445.7 with a percent change of -2.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.13% from its previous value. The net change is -9.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 9.7 in value.

18 Oct 2023, 08:01:59 AM IST

Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹455.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,263. The closing price for the day was 455.4.

