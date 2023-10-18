Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at 444.35, down -0.55% from yesterday's 446.8

On the last day, the Nava stock opened at ₹461.95 and closed at ₹455.4. The highest price for the day was ₹464.65, while the lowest price was ₹445.05. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6467.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for the day was 26,263 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Nava stock was ₹444.35, showing a decrease of 0.55% or a net change of -2.45. This is a slight decline compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹446.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|55.44
|-0.91
|-1.61
|68.75
|32.05
|7663.3
|Reliance Power
|18.19
|-0.36
|-1.94
|22.05
|9.05
|6794.34
|Nava
|444.35
|-2.45
|-0.55
|473.45
|162.55
|6447.55
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|9.57
|0.02
|0.21
|10.85
|5.17
|6558.76
|PTC India
|139.15
|2.5
|1.83
|158.7
|67.75
|4118.96
Today's low price for Nava stock is ₹438.25, while the high price is ₹451.6.
The 52-week low price of Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹443.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.67 percent, resulting in a net change of -3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|436.68
|10 Days
|433.93
|20 Days
|434.81
|50 Days
|412.89
|100 Days
|360.85
|300 Days
|298.76
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.13%
|3 Months
|35.97%
|6 Months
|92.17%
|YTD
|81.96%
|1 Year
|141.7%
On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,263. The closing price for the day was ₹455.4.
