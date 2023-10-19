Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹446.95 and closed at ₹446.8. The stock had a high of ₹451.6 and a low of ₹438.25. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6447.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,237 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Nava stock shows that its price is ₹443.65 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% compared to its previous value. The net change is -1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1 rupee.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.29%
|3 Months
|33.41%
|6 Months
|92.48%
|YTD
|81.27%
|1 Year
|130.26%
On the last day of Nava BSE, the trading volume was 17,237 shares and the closing price was ₹446.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!