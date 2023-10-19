Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 444.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.65 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at 446.95 and closed at 446.8. The stock had a high of 451.6 and a low of 438.25. The market capitalization of Nava is 6447.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,237 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Nava Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹443.65, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹444.65

The current data of Nava stock shows that its price is 443.65 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% compared to its previous value. The net change is -1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1 rupee.

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.29%
3 Months33.41%
6 Months92.48%
YTD81.27%
1 Year130.26%
19 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹446.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE, the trading volume was 17,237 shares and the closing price was 446.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.