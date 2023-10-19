Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹446.95 and closed at ₹446.8. The stock had a high of ₹451.6 and a low of ₹438.25. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6447.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,237 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.