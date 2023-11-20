Hello User
Nava Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 387.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 385.5 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava opened at 392.9 and closed at 387.2. The highest price reached was 392.9, while the lowest price was 384.85. The market capitalization of Nava is 5593.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, while the 52-week low is 179.6. The BSE volume for Nava was 8087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹387.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 8087. The closing price of the shares was 387.2.

