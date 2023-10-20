Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹443.3 and closed at ₹444.65, with a high of ₹449.3 and a low of ₹440.8. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6472.21 crore. The 52-week high is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava's shares was 10,106.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹454.35. There has been a 1.58% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 7.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|36.79%
|6 Months
|85.92%
|YTD
|82.33%
|1 Year
|136.31%
The current stock price of Nava is ₹446.05 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31% or 1.4 points.
On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,106. The closing price of the shares was Rs. 444.65.
