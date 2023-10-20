Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Soars with Positive Trading

1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Nava stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 447.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.35 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at 443.3 and closed at 444.65, with a high of 449.3 and a low of 440.8. The market capitalization of Nava is 6472.21 crore. The 52-week high is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava's shares was 10,106.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Nava Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹454.35, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹447.3

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 454.35. There has been a 1.58% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 7.05.

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months36.79%
6 Months85.92%
YTD82.33%
1 Year136.31%
20 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹446.05, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹444.65

The current stock price of Nava is 446.05 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31% or 1.4 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹444.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,106. The closing price of the shares was Rs. 444.65.

