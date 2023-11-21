Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 376.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.4 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

Nava's stock opened at 388.7 and closed at 386.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 388.7 and a low of 375. The market capitalization of Nava is 5462.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 473.45 and 179.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹384.4, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹376.35

The current stock price of Nava is 384.4, representing a net change of 8.05 and a percent change of 2.14. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Nava stock was 377.5 and the high price was 391.35.

21 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Nava Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹389.05, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹376.35

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is at 389.05. There has been a percent change of 3.37, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 12.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.7 points. Overall, Nava stock has experienced positive growth in its value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.04%
3 Months-4.95%
6 Months48.17%
YTD53.6%
1 Year106.15%
21 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹379, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹376.35

The current price of Nava stock is 379, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.7% and the price has gone up by 2.65.

21 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹386.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,994. The closing price for these shares was 386.55.

