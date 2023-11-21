Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Day

Nava's stock opened at ₹388.7 and closed at ₹386.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹388.7 and a low of ₹375. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹5462.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹473.45 and ₹179.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.