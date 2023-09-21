Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Nava opened at ₹411.8 and closed at ₹412.3. The stock reached a high of ₹467.9 and a low of ₹411.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6760.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹429.3 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 143,454 shares.

