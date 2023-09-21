Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 13.51 %. The stock closed at 412.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 468 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day of trading, Nava opened at 411.8 and closed at 412.3. The stock reached a high of 467.9 and a low of 411.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Nava is 6760.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 429.3 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 143,454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹468, up 13.51% from yesterday's ₹412.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Nava is 468. There has been a 13.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 55.7.

21 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹412.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 143,458. The closing price of the shares was 412.3.

