Nava Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, the stock of Nava opened at ₹378.55 and closed at ₹376.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹391.35, while the lowest price was ₹377.5. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹5555.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹179.9. The BSE volume for Nava stock on that day was 27,681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.