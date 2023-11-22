Hello User
Nava Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 376.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, the stock of Nava opened at 378.55 and closed at 376.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 391.35, while the lowest price was 377.5. The market capitalization of Nava is 5555.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, and the 52-week low is 179.9. The BSE volume for Nava stock on that day was 27,681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹376.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE, the trading volume was 27,681 shares with a closing price of 376.35.

