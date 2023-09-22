Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plunges in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 450.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day of trading, Nava's stock opened at 411.8 and closed at 412.3. The stock had a high of 473.45 and a low of 411.8. The market capitalization of Nava is 6532.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 429.3 and its 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 282,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹450, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹450.2

The current data of Nava stock shows that the price is 450 with a percent change of -0.04. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.04% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.2 points.

22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.28%
3 Months30.36%
6 Months93.76%
YTD83.22%
1 Year120.64%
22 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹450.2, up 9.19% from yesterday's ₹412.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Nava is 450.2. It has experienced a percent change of 9.19, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 37.9, which means that the stock has gained 37.9 points. This suggests that Nava stock is performing well and investors may be seeing positive returns on their investment.

22 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹412.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 282,146. The closing price for the shares was 412.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.