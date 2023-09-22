Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plunges in Negative Trading

On the last day of trading, Nava's stock opened at ₹411.8 and closed at ₹412.3. The stock had a high of ₹473.45 and a low of ₹411.8. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6532.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹429.3 and its 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 282,146 shares.
The current data of Nava stock shows that the price is ₹450 with a percent change of -0.04. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.04% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.28%
|3 Months
|30.36%
|6 Months
|93.76%
|YTD
|83.22%
|1 Year
|120.64%
The current data shows that the stock price of Nava is ₹450.2. It has experienced a percent change of 9.19, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 37.9, which means that the stock has gained 37.9 points. This suggests that Nava stock is performing well and investors may be seeing positive returns on their investment.
On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 282,146. The closing price for the shares was ₹412.3.
