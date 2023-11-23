Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 383.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, the stock price of Nava opened at 384, closed at 383.95, with a high of 386.95 and a low of 377.4. The market capitalization of Nava is 5499.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, while the 52-week low is 179.9. The BSE volume for Nava is 22,892 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 379 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.29% and has decreased by 4.95.

23 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nava stock today was 377.4, while the high price was 386.95.

23 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Nava Live Updates

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 379, with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change and net change are negative.

23 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.47%
3 Months-2.5%
6 Months49.25%
YTD54.54%
1 Year107.97%
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 379 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹383.95 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE, the trading volume was 22,892 shares and the closing price for the shares was 383.95.

