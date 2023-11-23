Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, the stock price of Nava opened at ₹384, closed at ₹383.95, with a high of ₹386.95 and a low of ₹377.4. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹5499.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, while the 52-week low is ₹179.9. The BSE volume for Nava is 22,892 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹379 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.29% and has decreased by ₹4.95.
The low price of Nava stock today was ₹377.4, while the high price was ₹386.95.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹379, with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change and net change are negative.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.47%
|3 Months
|-2.5%
|6 Months
|49.25%
|YTD
|54.54%
|1 Year
|107.97%
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹379 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of Nava BSE, the trading volume was 22,892 shares and the closing price for the shares was ₹383.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!