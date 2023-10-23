comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -5.51 %. The stock closed at 452.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.4 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NavaPremium
Nava

Nava's stock opened at 449.5 and closed at 447.3 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 460, while the lowest price was 446.35. The market capitalization of Nava is 6,544.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 473.45 and 162.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:59:30 PM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹427.4, down -5.51% from yesterday's ₹452.3

The current price of Nava stock is 427.4, which represents a decrease of 5.51% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -24.9.

23 Oct 2023, 01:32:58 PM IST

Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days449.29
10 Days439.65
20 Days439.76
50 Days418.62
100 Days368.99
300 Days303.01
23 Oct 2023, 01:24:22 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nava stock today was 420.5, while the high price was 456.25.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00:20 PM IST

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹433, down -4.27% from yesterday's ₹452.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is 433, which represents a percent change of -4.27. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -19.3, implying a decline of 19.3 units in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:42:07 PM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹433.75, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹452.3

The current data of Nava stock shows that the price is 433.75, which represents a percent change of -4.1%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.1%. The net change is -18.55, indicating a decrease of 18.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:34:55 PM IST

Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power17.52-0.97-5.2522.059.056544.08
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.13-0.57-5.8810.855.176257.21
Nava433.5-18.8-4.16473.45162.556290.11
PTC India139.4-8.25-5.59158.767.754126.36
Rattan India Power6.97-0.36-4.918.052.823742.96
23 Oct 2023, 12:15:30 PM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nava stock today is 430.95 and the high price is 456.25.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43:34 AM IST

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹431, down -4.71% from yesterday's ₹452.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is 431. There has been a percent change of -4.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.3, meaning the stock has decreased by 21.3.

23 Oct 2023, 11:39:48 AM IST

Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power17.68-0.81-4.3822.059.056603.84
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.18-0.52-5.3610.855.176291.48
Nava432.65-19.65-4.34473.45162.556277.78
PTC India141.0-6.65-4.5158.767.754173.72
Rattan India Power7.0-0.33-4.58.052.823759.07
23 Oct 2023, 11:24:07 AM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nava stock is 430.95, while the high price is 456.25.

23 Oct 2023, 11:06:42 AM IST

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹436.45, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹452.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Nava is 436.45. It has experienced a percent change of -3.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.85, which means the stock has decreased by 15.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:17 AM IST

Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹435.9, down -3.63% from yesterday's ₹452.3

Based on the current data, the price of Nava stock is 435.9, with a percent change of -3.63. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -16.4, which means the stock has decreased by 16.4 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:31:06 AM IST

Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power17.82-0.67-3.6222.059.056656.14
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.25-0.45-4.6410.855.176339.45
Nava435.25-17.05-3.77473.45162.556315.51
PTC India141.9-5.75-3.89158.767.754200.36
Rattan India Power7.03-0.3-4.098.052.823775.18
23 Oct 2023, 10:26:49 AM IST

Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nava stock today was 431.9, while the high price was 456.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:04:26 AM IST

Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹441.75, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹452.3

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 441.75. There has been a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by 10.55.

23 Oct 2023, 09:54:51 AM IST

Nava Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:41:00 AM IST

Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.64%
3 Months38.51%
6 Months89.2%
YTD84.04%
1 Year122.33%
23 Oct 2023, 09:20:50 AM IST

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹451.2, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹452.3

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 451.2. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, which means that the stock has dropped by 1.1. Overall, this data suggests that Nava stock has experienced a minor decline in price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:00:25 AM IST

Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹447.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,127. The closing price for the shares was 447.3.

