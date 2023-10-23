Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

Nava's stock opened at ₹449.5 and closed at ₹447.3 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹460, while the lowest price was ₹446.35. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6,544.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹473.45 and ₹162.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,127 shares.
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹427.4, down -5.51% from yesterday's ₹452.3
The current price of Nava stock is ₹427.4, which represents a decrease of 5.51% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -24.9.
Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|449.29
|10 Days
|439.65
|20 Days
|439.76
|50 Days
|418.62
|100 Days
|368.99
|300 Days
|303.01
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Nava stock today was ₹420.5, while the high price was ₹456.25.
Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹433, down -4.27% from yesterday's ₹452.3
Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹433, which represents a percent change of -4.27. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -19.3, implying a decline of 19.3 units in the stock price.
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹433.75, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹452.3
The current data of Nava stock shows that the price is ₹433.75, which represents a percent change of -4.1%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.1%. The net change is -18.55, indicating a decrease of ₹18.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Nava share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Power
|17.52
|-0.97
|-5.25
|22.05
|9.05
|6544.08
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|9.13
|-0.57
|-5.88
|10.85
|5.17
|6257.21
|Nava
|433.5
|-18.8
|-4.16
|473.45
|162.55
|6290.11
|PTC India
|139.4
|-8.25
|-5.59
|158.7
|67.75
|4126.36
|Rattan India Power
|6.97
|-0.36
|-4.91
|8.05
|2.82
|3742.96
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Nava stock today is ₹430.95 and the high price is ₹456.25.
Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹431, down -4.71% from yesterday's ₹452.3
Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹431. There has been a percent change of -4.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.3, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹21.3.
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Nava stock is ₹430.95, while the high price is ₹456.25.
Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹436.45, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹452.3
The current data shows that the stock price of Nava is ₹436.45. It has experienced a percent change of -3.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹15.85.
Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹435.9, down -3.63% from yesterday's ₹452.3
Based on the current data, the price of Nava stock is ₹435.9, with a percent change of -3.63. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -16.4, which means the stock has decreased by 16.4 points.
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Nava stock today was ₹431.9, while the high price was ₹456.25.
Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹441.75, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹452.3
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹441.75. There has been a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹10.55.
Nava share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.64%
|3 Months
|38.51%
|6 Months
|89.2%
|YTD
|84.04%
|1 Year
|122.33%
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹451.2, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹452.3
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹451.2. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, which means that the stock has dropped by ₹1.1. Overall, this data suggests that Nava stock has experienced a minor decline in price.
Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹447.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,127. The closing price for the shares was ₹447.3.
