Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹427.4, down -5.51% from yesterday's ₹452.3 The current price of Nava stock is ₹427.4, which represents a decrease of 5.51% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -24.9.

Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 449.29 10 Days 439.65 20 Days 439.76 50 Days 418.62 100 Days 368.99 300 Days 303.01

Nava share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Nava stock today was ₹420.5, while the high price was ₹456.25.

Nava share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Power 17.52 -0.97 -5.25 22.05 9.05 6544.08 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.13 -0.57 -5.88 10.85 5.17 6257.21 Nava 433.5 -18.8 -4.16 473.45 162.55 6290.11 PTC India 139.4 -8.25 -5.59 158.7 67.75 4126.36 Rattan India Power 6.97 -0.36 -4.91 8.05 2.82 3742.96

Nava Live Updates

Nava share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.64% 3 Months 38.51% 6 Months 89.2% YTD 84.04% 1 Year 122.33%

