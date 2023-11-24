Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava sees a boost in trading performance today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 383.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nava stock was 387.2, while the close price was 379.6. The highest price of the day was 389.4, and the lowest price was 379. The market capitalization of Nava was 5,579.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 473.45, and the 52-week low was 179.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 18,420.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹386, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹383.95

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 386, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.53% and has gained 2.05 points.

24 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.89%
3 Months-2.1%
6 Months60.02%
YTD56.37%
1 Year110.73%
24 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹384.6, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹383.95

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 384.6. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock's price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹379.6 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,420. The closing price of the shares was 379.6.

