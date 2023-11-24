Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava sees a boost in trading performance today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nava stock was ₹387.2, while the close price was ₹379.6. The highest price of the day was ₹389.4, and the lowest price was ₹379. The market capitalization of Nava was ₹5,579.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹473.45, and the 52-week low was ₹179.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 18,420.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.