Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava sees a boost in trading performance today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nava stock was ₹387.2, while the close price was ₹379.6. The highest price of the day was ₹389.4, and the lowest price was ₹379. The market capitalization of Nava was ₹5,579.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹473.45, and the 52-week low was ₹179.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 18,420.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹386, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.53% and has gained 2.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.89%
|3 Months
|-2.1%
|6 Months
|60.02%
|YTD
|56.37%
|1 Year
|110.73%
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹384.6. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock's price.
On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,420. The closing price of the shares was ₹379.6.
