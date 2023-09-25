Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummeting in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Nava's stock opened at ₹450.25 and closed at ₹450.2. The stock had a high of ₹464.25 and a low of ₹440.55. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6442.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava shares on that day was 106,569.
Based on the current data, the price of Nava stock is ₹444. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, suggesting a decrease in value of 6.2 units.
