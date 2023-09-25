Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's Stock Plummeting in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 450.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day of trading, Nava's stock opened at 450.25 and closed at 450.2. The stock had a high of 464.25 and a low of 440.55. The market capitalization of Nava is 6442.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava shares on that day was 106,569.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹444, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹450.2

Based on the current data, the price of Nava stock is 444. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, suggesting a decrease in value of 6.2 units.

25 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹450.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares was 106,569 shares. The closing price for the shares was 450.2.

