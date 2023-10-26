Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at ₹411.15, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹408.65

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹428.4 and closed at ₹431. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹432, while the lowest was ₹405.3. The market capitalization of Nava is currently ₹5929.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava's shares on this day was 55,578.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nava share price Today :Nava closed today at ₹411.15, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹408.65
Today, the closing price of Nava stock was ₹411.15, reflecting a 0.61% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹408.65. The net change in price was ₹2.5.
Nava share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|50.8
|-0.14
|-0.27
|68.75
|32.05
|7021.93
|Reliance Power
|16.53
|0.21
|1.29
|22.05
|9.05
|6174.3
|Nava
|411.15
|2.5
|0.61
|473.45
|162.55
|5965.81
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|8.88
|0.1
|1.14
|10.85
|5.17
|6085.87
|PTC India
|132.5
|0.5
|0.38
|158.7
|69.0
|3922.11
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Nava stock is ₹394.35 and the high price is ₹411.15.
Nava Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹406, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹408.65
The current stock price of Nava is ₹406. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.65 in the stock price.
Nava share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|50.46
|-0.48
|-0.94
|68.75
|32.05
|6974.93
|Reliance Power
|16.34
|0.02
|0.12
|22.05
|9.05
|6103.33
|Nava
|400.95
|-7.7
|-1.88
|473.45
|162.55
|5817.81
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|8.78
|0.0
|0.0
|10.85
|5.17
|6017.34
|PTC India
|132.2
|0.2
|0.15
|158.7
|69.0
|3913.23
Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹400.95, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹408.65
The current data of Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹400.95. There has been a percent change of -1.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7.7.
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Nava stock is ₹394.35 and the high price is ₹411.05.
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹401.75, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹408.65
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹401.75. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.9 in price.
Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|444.41
|10 Days
|440.54
|20 Days
|439.12
|50 Days
|419.78
|100 Days
|370.87
|300 Days
|304.69
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Nava stock is ₹394.35 and the high price is ₹411.05.
Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹399.65, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹408.65
As per the current data, the Nava stock is priced at ₹399.65 with a percent change of -2.2. This indicates a decrease in value by 2.2%. The net change is -9, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹9. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Nava Live Updates
Nava share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|50.09
|-0.85
|-1.67
|68.75
|32.05
|6923.79
|Reliance Power
|15.9
|-0.42
|-2.57
|22.05
|9.05
|5938.98
|Nava
|399.25
|-9.4
|-2.3
|473.45
|162.55
|5793.14
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|8.51
|-0.27
|-3.08
|10.85
|5.17
|5832.29
|PTC India
|128.5
|-3.5
|-2.65
|158.7
|69.0
|3803.71
Nava share price Live :Nava trading at ₹399.25, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹408.65
Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹399.25. There has been a percent change of -2.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.4, suggesting a decline of 9.4 points in the stock price.
Click here for Nava News
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Nava stock today was ₹394.35 and the high price was ₹411.05.
Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹399.1, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹408.65
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹399.1. There has been a percent change of -2.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹9.55.
Nava share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|49.33
|-1.61
|-3.16
|68.75
|32.05
|6818.74
|Reliance Power
|15.72
|-0.6
|-3.68
|22.05
|9.05
|5871.74
|Nava
|396.95
|-11.7
|-2.86
|473.45
|162.55
|5759.77
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|8.43
|-0.35
|-3.99
|10.85
|5.17
|5777.47
|PTC India
|127.4
|-4.6
|-3.48
|158.7
|69.0
|3771.15
Nava share price Live :Nava trading at ₹396.75, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹408.65
The current data shows that the stock price of Nava is ₹396.75. There has been a percent change of -2.91, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.9, indicating a decrease of 11.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Nava has decreased based on the current data.
Click here for Nava Dividend
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for Nava stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹394.35 Today's high price: ₹411.05
Nava share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|49.66
|-1.28
|-2.51
|68.75
|32.05
|6864.35
|Reliance Power
|15.81
|-0.51
|-3.13
|22.05
|9.05
|5905.36
|Nava
|398.3
|-10.35
|-2.53
|473.45
|162.55
|5779.36
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|8.48
|-0.3
|-3.42
|10.85
|5.17
|5811.73
|PTC India
|127.5
|-4.5
|-3.41
|158.7
|69.0
|3774.11
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹396.95, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹408.65
Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹396.95. It has experienced a percent change of -2.86, indicating a decline in value. The net change is -11.7, which means the stock has decreased by ₹11.7.
Nava share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Nava stock had a low price of ₹395.2 and a high price of ₹411.05.
Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹396.6, down -2.95% from yesterday's ₹408.65
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹396.6. There has been a percent change of -2.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.05, suggesting a decline of ₹12.05 in the stock price.
Nava Live Updates
Nava share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.29%
|3 Months
|25.07%
|6 Months
|71.74%
|YTD
|66.88%
|1 Year
|100.32%
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹410.25, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹408.65
The current stock price of Nava is ₹410.25. There has been a 0.39 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.6.
Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹431 on last trading day
The BSE volume for the last day of Nava was 55,578 shares, with a closing price of ₹431.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!