Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at 411.15, up 0.61% from yesterday's 408.65

Nava share price Today :Nava closed today at ₹411.15, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹408.65 Today, the closing price of Nava stock was ₹411.15, reflecting a 0.61% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹408.65. The net change in price was ₹2.5.

Nava share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rattanindia Enterprises 50.8 -0.14 -0.27 68.75 32.05 7021.93 Reliance Power 16.53 0.21 1.29 22.05 9.05 6174.3 Nava 411.15 2.5 0.61 473.45 162.55 5965.81 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.88 0.1 1.14 10.85 5.17 6085.87 PTC India 132.5 0.5 0.38 158.7 69.0 3922.11

Nava share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Nava stock is ₹394.35 and the high price is ₹411.15.

Nava Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Nava Limited stock is 179.90, while the 52-week high price is 473.70.

Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 444.41 10 Days 440.54 20 Days 439.12 50 Days 419.78 100 Days 370.87 300 Days 304.69

Nava share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.29% 3 Months 25.07% 6 Months 71.74% YTD 66.88% 1 Year 100.32%

