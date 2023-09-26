Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹445.05 and closed at ₹443.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹451.05, while the low was ₹439.65. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6422.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for the day was 44,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.