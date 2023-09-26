Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹445.05 and closed at ₹443.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹451.05, while the low was ₹439.65. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6422.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for the day was 44,491 shares.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹446.35. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.75, which means that the stock has gained 4.75 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.44%
|3 Months
|30.68%
|6 Months
|97.78%
|YTD
|79.95%
|1 Year
|120.92%
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹436. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.6 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares was 44,491. The closing price of the shares was ₹443.8.
