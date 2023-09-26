Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 441.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.35 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at 445.05 and closed at 443.8. The stock's high for the day was 451.05, while the low was 439.65. The market capitalization of Nava is 6422.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for the day was 44,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Nava Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹446.35, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹441.6

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 446.35. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.75, which means that the stock has gained 4.75 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.44%
3 Months30.68%
6 Months97.78%
YTD79.95%
1 Year120.92%
26 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹436, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹441.6

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 436. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.6, suggesting a decrease of 5.6 in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹443.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares was 44,491. The closing price of the shares was 443.8.

