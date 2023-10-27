Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at ₹414.3, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹408.25

On the last day, the Nava stock opened at ₹409.75 and closed at ₹408.65. The high for the day was ₹411.15, while the low was ₹394.35. The market cap for Nava is ₹5965.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 16,461 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nava share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Power 16.8 0.27 1.63 22.05 9.05 6275.15 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.29 0.41 4.62 10.85 5.17 6366.86 Nava 414.3 6.05 1.48 473.45 162.55 6011.52 PTC India 140.1 7.6 5.74 158.7 69.0 4147.08 Rattan India Power 7.12 0.09 1.28 8.05 2.82 3823.52

Nava share price live: Today's Price range The Nava stock's low price for today was ₹407.15, while the high price reached ₹426.05.

Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 436.78 10 Days 438.88 20 Days 437.47 50 Days 420.02 100 Days 372.55 300 Days 305.54

Nava share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.29% 3 Months 20.76% 6 Months 72.5% YTD 66.25% 1 Year 99.56%

Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹408.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares was 16,461. The closing price of the shares was ₹408.65.