Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at 414.3, up 1.48% from yesterday's 408.25

On the last day, the Nava stock opened at ₹409.75 and closed at ₹408.65. The high for the day was ₹411.15, while the low was ₹394.35. The market cap for Nava is ₹5965.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 16,461 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nava stock closed at ₹414.3 today, which is a 1.48% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹408.25. The net change for the day is ₹6.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Power
|16.8
|0.27
|1.63
|22.05
|9.05
|6275.15
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|9.29
|0.41
|4.62
|10.85
|5.17
|6366.86
|Nava
|414.3
|6.05
|1.48
|473.45
|162.55
|6011.52
|PTC India
|140.1
|7.6
|5.74
|158.7
|69.0
|4147.08
|Rattan India Power
|7.12
|0.09
|1.28
|8.05
|2.82
|3823.52
The Nava stock's low price for today was ₹407.15, while the high price reached ₹426.05.
The current data of Nava stock shows that the price is ₹415.75. There has been a 1.84 percent change in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 7.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current stock price of Nava is ₹413.45. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in stock price. The net change is 5.2, which means the stock price has increased by ₹5.2.
The current day's high and low data for Nava stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹407.15 Today's high price: ₹426.05
The current stock price of Nava is ₹414. There has been a percent change of 1.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|436.78
|10 Days
|438.88
|20 Days
|437.47
|50 Days
|420.02
|100 Days
|372.55
|300 Days
|305.54
The low price of Nava stock today was ₹413.75, while the high price reached ₹426.05.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹418.25. There has been a 2.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.
The current price of Nava stock is ₹420.55, with a percent change of 3.01 and a net change of 12.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in price.
The current day's high for Nava stock is ₹426.05 and the low is ₹413.75.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹420.3, which represents a 2.95% increase. The net change is 12.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is ₹420.95. There has been a percent change of 3.11, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.7 points. Overall, this data indicates positive movement in the Nava stock.
The current day's low price of Nava stock is ₹413.75, and the high price is ₹426.05.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹424.45. There has been a percent change of 3.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 16.2, which means the stock has gained 16.2 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The low price of Nava stock today was ₹413.75, while the high price reached ₹426.05.
The current stock price of Nava is ₹411.15. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.29%
|3 Months
|20.76%
|6 Months
|72.5%
|YTD
|66.25%
|1 Year
|99.56%
The current stock price of Nava is ₹411.15 with a net change of 2.5 and a percent change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.5 from its previous value, resulting in a 0.61% increase overall.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares was 16,461. The closing price of the shares was ₹408.65.
