Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava closed today at 414.3, up 1.48% from yesterday's 408.25

12 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 408.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.3 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, the Nava stock opened at 409.75 and closed at 408.65. The high for the day was 411.15, while the low was 394.35. The market cap for Nava is 5965.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 16,461 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed today at ₹414.3, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹408.25

Nava stock closed at 414.3 today, which is a 1.48% increase from yesterday's closing price of 408.25. The net change for the day is 6.05.

27 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power16.80.271.6322.059.056275.15
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.290.414.6210.855.176366.86
Nava414.36.051.48473.45162.556011.52
PTC India140.17.65.74158.769.04147.08
Rattan India Power7.120.091.288.052.823823.52
27 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The Nava stock's low price for today was 407.15, while the high price reached 426.05.

27 Oct 2023, 03:10 PM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹415.75, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹408.25

The current data of Nava stock shows that the price is 415.75. There has been a 1.84 percent change in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 7.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power16.810.281.6922.059.056278.88
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.350.475.2910.855.176407.98
Nava412.754.51.1473.45162.555989.03
PTC India140.958.456.38158.769.04172.24
Rattan India Power7.120.091.288.052.823823.52
27 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹413.45, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹408.25

The current stock price of Nava is 413.45. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in stock price. The net change is 5.2, which means the stock price has increased by 5.2.

27 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Nava stock is as follows: Today's low price: 407.15 Today's high price: 426.05

27 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹414, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹408.25

The current stock price of Nava is 414. There has been a percent change of 1.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Nava share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days436.78
10 Days438.88
20 Days437.47
50 Days420.02
100 Days372.55
300 Days305.54
27 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nava stock today was 413.75, while the high price reached 426.05.

27 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹418.25, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹408.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is 418.25. There has been a 2.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.

27 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Nava Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹420.55, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹408.25

The current price of Nava stock is 420.55, with a percent change of 3.01 and a net change of 12.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power16.690.160.9722.059.056234.06
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.210.333.7210.855.176312.04
Nava418.3510.12.47473.45162.556070.29
PTC India139.056.554.94158.769.04116.0
Rattan India Power7.120.091.288.052.823823.52
27 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Nava stock is 426.05 and the low is 413.75.

27 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Nava share price NSE Live :Nava trading at ₹420.3, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹408.25

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 420.3, which represents a 2.95% increase. The net change is 12.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power16.720.191.1522.059.056245.26
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.070.192.1410.855.176216.09
Nava421.713.453.29473.45162.556118.89
PTC India138.756.254.72158.769.04107.12
Rattan India Power7.090.060.858.052.823807.41
27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava trading at ₹420.95, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹408.25

The current data for Nava stock shows that the stock price is 420.95. There has been a percent change of 3.11, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.7 points. Overall, this data indicates positive movement in the Nava stock.

Click here for Nava Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Nava stock is 413.75, and the high price is 426.05.

27 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Nava share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power16.650.120.7322.059.056219.12
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.040.161.810.855.176195.53
Nava422.6514.43.53473.45162.556132.68
PTC India137.34.83.62158.769.04064.19
Rattan India Power7.070.040.578.052.823796.66
27 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹424.45, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹408.25

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 424.45. There has been a percent change of 3.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 16.2, which means the stock has gained 16.2 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

27 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Nava share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nava stock today was 413.75, while the high price reached 426.05.

27 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹411.15, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹408.65

The current stock price of Nava is 411.15. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.5.

27 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Nava Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.29%
3 Months20.76%
6 Months72.5%
YTD66.25%
1 Year99.56%
27 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹411.15, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹408.65

The current stock price of Nava is 411.15 with a net change of 2.5 and a percent change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.5 from its previous value, resulting in a 0.61% increase overall.

27 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹408.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nava BSE shares was 16,461. The closing price of the shares was 408.65.

