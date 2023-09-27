Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Nava's open price was ₹436, the close price was ₹441.6, the high was ₹447.4, and the low was ₹436. The market cap of Nava was ₹6369.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹473.45, and the 52-week low was ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 11839 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹439, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹441.6
The current stock price of Nava is ₹439, which represents a decrease of 0.59% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of -2.6 points.
27 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹441.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume was 11,839 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹441.6.