Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 441.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's open price was 436, the close price was 441.6, the high was 447.4, and the low was 436. The market cap of Nava was 6369.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 473.45, and the 52-week low was 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 11839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹439, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹441.6

The current stock price of Nava is 439, which represents a decrease of 0.59% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of -2.6 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹441.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nava BSE, the volume was 11,839 shares. The closing price for the day was 441.6.

