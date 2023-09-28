Hello User
Nava Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 439 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.95 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at 439.2 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 458.4, while the lowest was 437. The market capitalization of Nava is 6485.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45, and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava's shares on this day was 17,991.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹439 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume was 17991 shares and the closing price was 439.

