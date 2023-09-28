Nava Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹439.2 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹458.4, while the lowest was ₹437. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6485.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45, and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava's shares on this day was 17,991.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹439 on last trading day
On the last day of Nava BSE, the volume was 17991 shares and the closing price was ₹439.