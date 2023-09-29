Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 447.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, the opening price of Nava was 452.55 and the closing price was 447.8. The stock reached a high of 452.8 and a low of 440. The market capitalization of Nava is 6384.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 11963 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹440, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹447.8

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 440. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.8, which means the stock has decreased by 7.8.

29 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹447.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 11963. The closing price of the shares was 447.8.

