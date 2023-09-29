Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of Nava was ₹452.55 and the closing price was ₹447.8. The stock reached a high of ₹452.8 and a low of ₹440. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6384.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 11963 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹440. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.8, which means the stock has decreased by ₹7.8.
