Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at ₹413.75 and closed at ₹408.25. The high for the day was ₹426.05 and the low was ₹407.15. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹6011.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for the day was 11368 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹408.55, with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -5.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.36% and has experienced a decrease of ₹5.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.54%
|3 Months
|17.47%
|6 Months
|76.64%
|YTD
|68.59%
|1 Year
|99.21%
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹415.85. There has been a percent change of 0.4, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Nava BSE was 11,368. The closing price for the shares was ₹408.25.
