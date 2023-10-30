Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Nava stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 414.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.55 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava's stock opened at 413.75 and closed at 408.25. The high for the day was 426.05 and the low was 407.15. The market capitalization of Nava is 6011.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for the day was 11368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹408.55, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹414.2

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 408.55, with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -5.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.36% and has experienced a decrease of 5.65.

30 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.54%
3 Months17.47%
6 Months76.64%
YTD68.59%
1 Year99.21%
30 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹415.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹414.2

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 415.85. There has been a percent change of 0.4, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

30 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹408.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Nava BSE was 11,368. The closing price for the shares was 408.25.

