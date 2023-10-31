Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's stock rises as positive trading continues

On the last day, Nava opened at ₹422.5 and closed at ₹414.2. The stock reached a high of ₹422.5 and a low of ₹407. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹5922.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 14,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.