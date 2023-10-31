Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's stock rises as positive trading continues

On the last day, Nava opened at ₹422.5 and closed at ₹414.2. The stock reached a high of ₹422.5 and a low of ₹407. The market capitalization of Nava is ₹5922.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.45 and the 52-week low is ₹162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 14,713 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is ₹414.75. There has been a 1.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.38%
|3 Months
|14.15%
|6 Months
|74.74%
|YTD
|66.78%
|1 Year
|96.5%
The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is ₹408.15. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -6.05, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.05.
On the last day of Nava BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 14,713. The closing price for the shares was ₹414.2.
