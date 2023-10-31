Hello User
Nava share price Today Live Updates : Nava's stock rises as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nava stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 409.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.75 per share. Investors should monitor Nava stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nava

On the last day, Nava opened at 422.5 and closed at 414.2. The stock reached a high of 422.5 and a low of 407. The market capitalization of Nava is 5922.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 162.55. The BSE volume for Nava was 14,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Nava share price update :Nava trading at ₹414.75, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹409.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nava is 414.75. There has been a 1.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.7.

31 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Nava share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.38%
3 Months14.15%
6 Months74.74%
YTD66.78%
1 Year96.5%
31 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Nava share price Today :Nava trading at ₹408.15, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹414.2

The current data for Nava stock shows that the price is 408.15. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -6.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.05.

31 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Nava share price Live :Nava closed at ₹414.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Nava BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 14,713. The closing price for the shares was 414.2.

