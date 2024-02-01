Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Hello User
Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 3307.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3417.7 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3330.45 and closed at 3307.5. The stock had a high of 3426.6 and a low of 3287. The market capitalization of the company is 16936.39 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3296.6. The stock had a trading volume of 6900 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

