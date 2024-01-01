Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 3851.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3872.15 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3869.8 and closed at 3837.55. The stock had a high of 3883.75 and a low of 3818.35. The market capitalization of the company is 19091.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 2662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Navin Fluorine International January futures opened at 3856.3 as against previous close of 3882.8

Navin Fluorine International, a leading chemical company, currently has a spot price of 3866.4. The bid price is 3893.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3895.7. The offer quantity stands at 300, and the bid quantity is 150. The open interest for Navin Fluorine International is 676050. The company specializes in the production of fluorine-based chemicals and is known for its high-quality products and customer satisfaction.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3872.15, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3851.95

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at a price of 3872.15. There has been a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 20.2, suggesting a positive movement.

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.92%
3 Months-6.71%
6 Months-14.34%
YTD-5.23%
1 Year-5.08%
01 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3851.95, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3837.55

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3851.95, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 14.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percentage change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company's performance.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3837.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, there were 2,662 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3,837.55.

