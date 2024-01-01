Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars on Positive Trading Day

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3869.8 and closed at ₹3837.55. The stock had a high of ₹3883.75 and a low of ₹3818.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19091.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 2662 shares.
Navin Fluorine International, a leading chemical company, currently has a spot price of 3866.4. The bid price is 3893.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3895.7. The offer quantity stands at 300, and the bid quantity is 150. The open interest for Navin Fluorine International is 676050. The company specializes in the production of fluorine-based chemicals and is known for its high-quality products and customer satisfaction.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.92%
|3 Months
|-6.71%
|6 Months
|-14.34%
|YTD
|-5.23%
|1 Year
|-5.08%
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, there were 2,662 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,837.55.
