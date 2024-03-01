Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 3018.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3025 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3032.75 and closed at 3018.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 3035 and the low was 2991. The market capitalization was 14,990.36 crore. The 52-week high was at 4917.89 and the low was at 3002. The BSE volume for the day was 8248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.42%
3 Months-24.58%
6 Months-34.34%
YTD-21.6%
1 Year-28.17%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3025, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹3018.2

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently priced at 3025 with a net change of 6.8 and a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3018.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 8248. The closing price of the stock was 3018.2.

