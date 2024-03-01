Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3032.75 and closed at ₹3018.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3035 and the low was ₹2991. The market capitalization was ₹14,990.36 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹4917.89 and the low was at ₹3002. The BSE volume for the day was 8248 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.42%
|3 Months
|-24.58%
|6 Months
|-34.34%
|YTD
|-21.6%
|1 Year
|-28.17%
Navin Fluorine International stock is currently priced at ₹3025 with a net change of 6.8 and a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 8248. The closing price of the stock was ₹3018.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!